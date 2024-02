Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Hajj.

Question: What is the ruling when someone goes to Hajj with Haram or usurped money?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Hajj and Omrah is correct if the Tawaf clothes are not usurped even if the sponsored money is usurped.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA