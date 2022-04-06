The Medicine of Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq

SHAFAQNA-

By Dr. John Andrew Morrow

Delivered on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at UMAA 2019: The Conference of Imam Sadiq, Held in Washington, DC

Introduction

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq, the Sixth Imam, is a towering figure in Islam and Shi‘ism. Qur’anic commentator, jurist, historian, traditionist, and mystic, Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq was also a scientist. In point of fact, he was an herbalist, a specialist in phytotherapy, medical herbalism, the scientific and empirical application of medicinal herbs that is rooted in traditional knowledge. Found scattered throughout the hadith literature, when compiled, the herbal prescriptions of the Sixth Imam form a large volume. For now, a short survey will suffice.

Aloe Vera

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “Aloe vera is good for inflammation.” Scientific studies confirm that Aloe vera is good for skin, helps wounds to heal, treats infections around the teeth and gums, and stimulates the immune system. Aloe vera is also a laxative and treats asthma. It is effective in the treatment of ulcers, arthritis, and diabetes.

Apples

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “If people knew what was in apples, they would treat their illnesses only with them.” He stated that “they are beneficial for the heart.” On another occasion, he said: “We cure ourselves with apples.” In another tradition, he recommended apples for febrile conditions: “Give applies to those among you who have fever for nothing is more beneficial.” When fever was mentioned to the Imam, he said: “We, Ahl al-Bayt, only treat ourselves by pouring cold water on ourselves and by consuming apples.” In another tradition he said that “Apples extinguish heat, cool down the insides, and remove fever.” He also said: “Apples remover fever and lower body temperature.” In a longer tradition, he said that “I sent for some apples in order to eat them so that they can lower my temperature, cold won my inside, and remove fever.” Scientific studies confirm that apples have anticancer and diuretic activities. They are also shown to help lower cholesterol.

Barley

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “Barley porridge extracts bitterness and phlegm from the stomach, and prevents seventy kinds of disease.” He also explained that, “He who drinks [barley] porridge for forty mornings [in a row] his shoulders will become filled with strength.” He stated that, “Three handfuls of dried barley porridge on an empty stomach dries the bitterness and the phlegm until none of it remains.” He also taught that “Dried [barley] porridge removes whiteness.”

On one occasion, a man approached Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq and said, “O son of the Messenger of Allah, a child has been born with moisture and weakness.” The Imam said, “What prevents you from [giving him] [barley] porridge? Make him drink it, and tell your wife to take it, for it produces flesh and strengthens the bones and you will beget only strong children.” The Imam also said, “Give your children barley porridge to drink when they are small for it produces flesh and strengthens the bone.” He also recommended [barley] porridge to treat fever, saying, “Give the feverish person barley porridge … to drink.” Scientific studies confirm that barley has antidiabetic, antihepatitis, and anticancer activities. It is also shown to lower cholesterol.

Basil

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “Sweet basil is the herb of the prophets, peace be upon them, for it has eight benefits: it helps digest food, it opens what was closed, it gives flavor, it makes food appetizing, it improves the circulation of the blood, and it protects against leprosy; in fact, if it remains in one’s body, it kills the entire disease.” Scientific studies have confirmed that basil has antioxidant, antibacterial, antidiabetic, antithrombotic, antiulcer, gastro-intestinal, and chemo-preventive activities. Basil has been found to have therapeutic value in the treatment of stroke. Scientific studies have also shown that basil has anti-HIV activity.

Beets

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that: “God… protected the Jews … by beets.” He said that beets protected against leprosy, whiteness, and other diseases. Scientific studies confirm that beets have antidiabetic, antiherpetic, anti-influenza, and anti-inflammatory activities.

Beans

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that: “Eating fava beans … increases the brain.” What on earth did he mean? It appears that we now know. According to a study conducted by Istanbul University, fava beans are a natural source of L-dopa, a substance used medically in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The consumption of broad beans is said to be a natural means of prolonging “on” periods in patients who have “on-off” fluctuations.

Black Seed

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that: “Black seed is a cure for every illness, and it was the beloved [herb] of the Messenger of Allah, may the peace and mercy of Allah be upon him.” He said that “In black seed there is a cure for every disease. I take it for fever, headache, inflammation of the eyes and stomach pain. For every pain that I suffer from, Allah, may He be honored and glorified, heals me with it.”

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq recommended black seed to a companion who suffered from abdominal pain. He also prescribed a mixture of black seed and honey for cases of colic. On one occasion, a man came to Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq complaining of painful rumbling in the belly. The Imam said, “What prevents you from taking black seed, and honey for it? It contains a cure for every illness but death.” On yet another occasion, a man complained to the Sixth Imam that he suffered from excessive urination. The Imam advised him to “Take black seed at the end of the night.” Scientific studies have shown that black seed has antibacterial, antidiabetic, and anticancer activities.

Carrots

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “Carrots warm the kidneys and help treat erectile disfunction.” He said that “Carrots protect against colic and hemorrhoids and helps treat erectile disfunction.” Scientific studies confirm that carrots have antioxidant, antibacterial, antithrombotic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, cognitive-enhancing, cholesterol-lowering, hepaprotective, antispasmodic, and hypotensive activities.

Chickpeas

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that roasted chickpea flour was made in accordance with a revelation from Allah: it helps build weight, strengthens bones, and is the food of the prophets. According to the Imam, dry chickpea flour removes or diminishes white spots; when combined with olive oil, it increases weight, strengthens bones, and it helps to clear up one’s complexion. The Imam explained that consuming three tablespoons of roasted chickpea flour helps cure phlegm and bile. In another tradition, he stated that chickpea flour diminishes thirst, cures stomach problems, relieves nausea, cures seventy diseases, and lowers high blood pressure. When chickpeas were mentioned in his presence, the Imam said, “It is good for chest pain.” Scientific studies confirm that chickpeas have anticancer activities and that they help to lower cholesterol.

Chrysanthemum

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that chrysanthemum “produces flesh. Its bone produces bone. Its skin produces skin. Moreover, it warms the kidneys, burnishes the stomach, and protects against hemorrhoids and incontinence. It strengthens the legs and fights leprosy.” Scientific studies confirm that chrysanthemum fights bacteria, fungus, microbes, Herpes and HIV. It protects the nerves. It fight inflammation. It is an antioxidant. It relieves arthritis. It boosts the immune system. It also blocks the impulses that cause an irregular heart rhythm. In other words, it is a beta-blocker.

Eggplant

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said: “Eat eggplant. It is a cure for every illness.” Scientific studies confirm that eggplant has antioxidant and anticancer activities.

Endive

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said “Take endive.” He said that it promoted reproduction. He also recommended it for colic, disturbance in the head and teeth, throbbing eyes, and swollen faces.” Scientific studies have established that endive fights cancer and helps to regulate the cardiovascular system.

Fleawort

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq recommended the use of fleawort for fever and pleurisy. Scientific studies show that fleawort has antioxidant, antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer activities. It also helps to lower cholesterol.

Gourd

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “Gourd increases the brain.” He also said that “It is good for colic.” Scientific studies confirm that gourd lowers triglycerides and bad cholesterol while significantly increasing good cholesterol. Studies also confirm that gourd has anti-cancer activity.

Grapes

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq relates that “One of the prophets complained to Allah out of distress and He ordered him to eat grapes.” Scientific studies confirm that grapes help to fight cancer.

Henna

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq used to prescribe henna for various conditions. He recommended patients to “Enter the steam bath and mix henna with lime and coat your body with it. You will not be cured by anything else after that.” Scientific studies have confirmed that henna has antioxidant and antimicrobial activity. It protects the liver. It lowers fever. It relieves pain. It halts the spread of tuberculosis.

Jasmine

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “Jasmine is a healing for seventy illnesses.” Scientific studies confirm that Jasmine has anticancer, anti-inflammatory, and pain reducing activities.

Lentils

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that: “Lentils … contains the cure for seventy diseases.” Scientific studies have shown that lentils have anticancer activity.

Lettuce

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “Lettuce purifies the blood.” Scientific studies confirm that lettuce has antidiabetic and anti-inflammatory activities. What is more, it relieves pain and has free radical scavenging properties.

Lovage

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “Lovage is… good for pain in the waist.” Scientific studies have shown that lovage has diuretic, antispasmodic, and sedative activity.

Rue

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “wild rue… is a healing for seventy illnesses… So do not be heedless of it.” Scientific studies confirm that wild rue has antioxidant, antitumor, and anti-Parkinsonian activities.

Siwak

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said, “Use siwak. It is a purifier.” The Imam also said, “Siwak … purifies the mouth, improves vision… whitens the teeth, removes holes, strengthens the gums, opens the appetite, removes phlegm, and increases memory.” Scientific studies confirm that siwak has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antiulcer, antiparasitic, and expectorant activities.

Myrobalan

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that black myrobalan, beleric myrobalan, and embelic myrobalan was effective against moisture and humidity. Scientific studies confirm that myrobalan has antimicrobial, antioxidant, antibacterial, anticulcer, anticancer, and antidiabetic activities. Myrobalan protects the kidneys and helps to lower cholesterol.

Onions

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq spoke of the medicinal properties of onions in various traditions. He stated that “Onions… strengthen the gums and are effective against erectile disfunction.” He stated that “Onions… strengthen the nerves and remove fever.” He stated that “Onions… clarify the skin.” Scientific studies confirm that onions have wound-healing, memory-enhancing, antispasmodic, antimutagenic, anticarcinogenic activities. They show that onions help eradicate parasites. And, as an added bonus, they have aphrodisiac activities. Unfortunately, the bad breath that they cause may counter such a benefit.

Pomegranates

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said, “Feed your children pomegranates for it speeds up their growth.” When sweet pomegranate was mentioned in his presence, he said, “The bitter one is the best for the belly.” The Imam recommended his followers to “Eat pomegranate with its pulp for it burnishes for the stomach and it increases the intellect.” In a similar tradition, he said, “Eat bitter pomegranate with its flesh for it burnishes the stomach.” He also assured his followers that, “[w]hoever eats pomegranate before sleeping is secure in himself until morning.” When one of his followers complained of indigestion due to overeating, the Imam said, “Take this sweet pomegranate and eat it with its pulp, for it burnishes the stomach, cures indigestion, digests your food, and swims in your inside.” Scientific studies confirm that pomegranate is effective against parasites. It fights microbes. And it treats diarrhea.

Quince

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “Quince … helps and purifies the stomach.” Scientific studies confirm that quince has antioxidant, antiulcerative, and antidiarrheal activities.

Thyme

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “Thyme … chases the wind from the heart, open that which is closed, burns phlegm, increases urine … softens the stomach, and removes the bad wind.” Scientific studies have shown that thyme has antifungal, antitumor, antibacterial, and antimicrobial activities.

Violet

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said that “The oil of violets is the chief oil. ” He said, “There is nothing dearer to us than the violet from your region.” He said, “The most excellent oil is violet,” recommending his followers to “anoint yourselves with it, for its excellence over the rest of the oils is like our excellence over men.” He also stated that “The excellence of violet oil over other oils is like the excellence of Islam over other religions.” He said, “Oil of violets among the oils is as the believer among men.” He said that “If people knew what is in the violet, every ounce would be sold for a dinar.” He also explained that “The best of oil is violet oil. It removes sickness from the head.” Scientific studies confirm that violet is antibacterial, lowers fever, and counters parasites. What is more, it has anti-HIV activities.

Conclusions

Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq was a brilliant man. He was a veritable polymath: an expert in many fields. He was an expert in Qur’anic commentary. He was a specialist in Islamic jurisprudence. He was a historian. He was a mystic. He was a scientist. And, as this short survey has shown, he was a master herbalist who came from a long line of master herbalists. Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq’s knowledge of medical herbalism was transmitted to him by his father, Imam Muhammad al-Baqir, who learned it from his father, Imam Zayn al-‘Abidin, who learned it from his father, Imam al-Husayn, who learned it from his father, Imam ‘Ali, who learned it from his spiritual father, the Messenger of Allah, Muhammad ibn ‘Abd Allah, who learned it himself from Almighty Allah. As Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq said: “Allah has sent down the illness and the cure. He has not created an illness without making a cure for it.” Those cures are found in the plants that Allah has created. It is our duty to seek them out.