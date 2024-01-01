English
International Shia News Agency
From what age Khoms is Wajib? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about Khoms.

Question: From what age Khoms is Wajib?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If they (things that Khoms is payable for them) are not used, Khoms is payable for them, and it is Wajib for the father to pay Khoms for underage children.

Question: Can Khoms be paid from wealth of my own underage children?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Wajib for the father to pay Khoms of his underage children’s properties/wealth and this can be paid from their wealth.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

