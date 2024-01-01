What is the duty of a person who has forgotten a vow? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about making a vow (Nazr/Nadhr).

Question: 1) If a person makes a vow but has no sufficient information about difficulties of it, and after making a vow realizes about difficulties; is it Wajib to carry out that vow or not? 2) What is the ruling if a person is certain that previously he/she has made a vow, but cannot remember what that vow was about?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: 1) If the person is able and the vow has been made correctly and according to religious rules, must act upon it. 2) If the vow is for a few known cases, must act upon all of them, and if the person is doubtful between unlimited cases, must act to the level that he/she is certain that no other obligation is left to be done.

