What is the ruling on performing Salaat singly when congregational prayer is being held? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about congregational prayer.
Question: If we enter a Mosque where congregational prayer is being held; can we perform Salaat singly at the same time?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Haram to perform Salaat singly in a place where congregational prayer is being held if it causes disrespect of the prayer leader (Imam) and his justice to be questioned whilst he does not deserve it; but the person’s Salaat is correct.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
- Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory