English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Religious Questions

What is the ruling on performing Salaat singly when congregational prayer is being held? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

0

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about congregational prayer.

Question: If we enter a Mosque where congregational prayer is being held; can we perform Salaat singly at the same time?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Haram to perform Salaat singly in a place where congregational prayer is being held if it causes disrespect of the prayer leader (Imam) and his justice to be questioned whilst he does not deserve it; but the person’s Salaat is correct.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

Related posts

Backbiting is Haram even if the person who is being talked about has no problem with it / the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

AH

From what age Khoms is Wajib? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

AH

What to do if Halal and Haram wealth/property are mixed together? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

AH

What is the duty of a person who has forgotten a vow? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

AH

What is the percentage of Halal profit from selling goods? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

AH

Fatwas by the Grand Ayatollah Sistani on men wearing gold

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.