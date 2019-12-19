Nigeria: 4th anniversary of Zaria Massacre marked by Islamic Movement

SHAFAQNA- Press TV| by Danjuma Abdullahi:A peaceful protest was held in Abuja to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the 2015 Zaria Massacre where over 345 people were killed at the hands of the Nigerian army. The protestators were the Supporters of Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky.

On that occasion, Nigerian soldiers attacked the worship center of the Islamic Movement and the home of Sheikh Zakzaky in the northern town of Zaria, detaining the cleric and his wife.

Thursday’s peaceful protest did not end well as Nigerian police clashed with demonstrators. They fired live rounds and used tear gas to disperse protesters.

Supporters of Sheikh Zakzaky called on the international community especially the International Criminal Court in The Hague to take action and hold the Nigerian government to account for its crimes against the Islamic Movement and its supporters.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Movement has issued a statement demanding the arrest and prosecution of the military officers involved in the 2015 Zaria Massacre.

The statement condemned the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and the persecution of his supporters by security forces.