Can men wear silver necklace? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about silver necklace for men.

Question: Is silver necklace allowed for men?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: There is a problem if it resembles the type for women.

