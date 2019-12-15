https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Ayat-sobhani.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2019-12-15 10:59:192019-12-15 10:59:19Can men wear silver necklace? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
Can men wear silver necklace? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about silver necklace for men.
Question: Is silver necklace allowed for men?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: There is a problem if it resembles the type for women.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
