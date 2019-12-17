Pope and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar ask UN for World Day of Fraternity

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Mosque in Egypt, Ahmed el-Tayeb ask UN to declare February 4 the annual World Day of Human Fraternity. In addition to a World Day, the group also proposed a World Summit on Human Fraternity.

The request was delivered to the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, by the High Committee for Human Fraternity, established in August to achieve the objectives contained in the “Document on Human Fraternity and Living Together,” signed by Pope Francis and Ahmed el-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi, on February 4, 2019.

According to Vatican News , on 20 August 2019 a High Committee was established to achieve the objectives contained in the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together (Abu Dhabi, 4 February 2019). It is currently composed of Christian, Muslim and Jewish members, and chaired by Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

Guterres “expressed his appreciation and willingness to take part in the initiative, stressing the importance of working for the whole of humanity.” He also appointed Adama Dieng, UN special adviser for hate speech and the prevention of genocide, as UN representative to follow up on the proposed activities and work with the Committee.

The World Day of Human Fraternity was initially proposed on September 11, 2019, at the first meeting of the “Higher Committee on Human Fraternity” at the Vatican. In a similar initiative the following day, September 12, 2019, Pope Francis invited representatives of the main religions and international organizations such as the United Nations to gather at the Vatican on May 14, 2020 for the signing of a “Global Pact for Education” for a “new humanism” , Life Site News reported.