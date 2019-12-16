Erdoğan to discuss issues of Islamic world in Malaysia

SHAFAQNA – The Turkish president is set to attend a summit in Malaysia where participants will discuss the problems plaguing the Islamic world, officials said Sunday. Kuala Lumpur Summit to be held on Dec. 16 and 17 to identify problems faced by Islamic world and offer solutions The Turkish president is set to attend a summit in Malaysia where participants will discuss the problems plaguing the Islamic world, officials said Sunday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit slated for Dec. 16 and 17 upon the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. The summit will discuss issues such as independence, development, administration, identity and culture, justice and freedom. Representatives of Qatar, Iran, Pakistan and Indonesia will also be present at the event.