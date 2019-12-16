Best supplement to lower your blood pressure

SHAFAQNA – High blood pressure rarely has noticeable symptoms, but, if untreated, it increases a person’s risk of developing serious health problems. Luckily, making simple dietary changes can help to lower a person’s reading, keeping the threat at bay. Evidence suggests taking a certain supplement could help lower blood pressure readings, express.co.uk reported.

High blood pressure means a person’s blood pressure is consistently too high and that their heart has to work harder to pump blood around their body. It is easy to ignore high blood pressure as the condition doesn’t reveal any symptoms initially, but if left untreated, it can lead to heart and circulatory diseases such as heart attack or stroke. Lifestyle factors strongly influence a person’s risk of developing high blood pressure, with poor diet being a key contributor.

If diagnosed with high blood pressure, you may be recommended to take a supplement but which one is best? If a person has been diagnosed with high blood pressure, they might be worried about what are the best next steps to take to help manage the condition. Trying to lose weight will always help to reduce any major health risks.

Exercising regularly and watching your salt intake are other ways. Many people are interested in using natural supplements to help improve their blood pressure, either along with blood pressure medication or to avoid taking these medications entirely. Eating probiotics may help to lower one’s blood pressure.

Probiotics are known as “friendly bacteria” and have been found to moderately reduce a person blood pressure, according to a new study. Probiotics are live microorganisms that have many health benefits. They help to improve digestive health, reduce depression and promote heart health. Getting probiotics from supplements is popular, but a person can also get them from fermented foods. Eating food that contains probiotics or taking a supplement has been linked to healthier blood pressure.

What the study said

The study was carried out by researchers from Griffith University and Gold Coast Health, Australia. The study was published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Hypertension. The researchers searched databases of published literature and trials to identify randomized controlled trials that had given people probiotics and had assessed the effect on blood pressure. The results suggest that probiotics led to a modest but significant reduction in blood pressure.

What foods contain probiotics

Yogurt is one of the best sources of probiotics. It is made from milk that has been fermented by friendly bacteria. Eating yogurt is associated with many health benefits, including improved bone health. It is also beneficial for people with high blood pressure. Other food sources with good levels of probiotics include kefir, sauerkraut, pickles and miso. It’s important to speak with your GP before embarking on supplements to help with blood pressure.