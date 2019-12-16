What will happen if “enjoining good and prohibiting bad” is abandoned in societies?

SHAFAQNA – To abandon enjoining good and prohibiting bad in any society will lead to destruction and infliction of Divine Torment on that society. In this regard, in Ayah 116 of Surah Hud, the holy Quran said: “Then, why the generations before you, wise ones did not prohibit people from corruption on the earth?” Also criticizing the Jewish scholars, in Ayahs 62-63 of Surah Al-Ma’idah, the holy Quran said: “You (the Prophet) see many of them rushing into sin and hostility and consuming what is unlawful. How evil their practices are! Why do their rabbis and scholars not forbid them to speak sinfully and consume what is unlawful? How evil their deeds are.”

In this regard, plunging in material enjoyments and turning to articles of luxury, self-glorification, and neglecting to remember God and the Day of Judgement, is another reason for destruction of societies. Prophet Hud (AS) warned his nation in this regard as is mentioned in the holy Quran in Ayahs 128-129 of Surah Shu’ara: “How can you be so vain that you set up monuments on every high place? Do you build fortresses because you hope to be immortal?”