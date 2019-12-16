Why contracts and treaties are so important in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Malik Ashtar (RA), Imam Ali (AS) wrote: Never betray or break your contracts, agreements and treaties, nor deceive your enemies; because no one except the ignorant and the cruel one can show such arrogance and rudeness towards God; as breaking contracts is considered an act of discourteousness/rudeness towards God. When an agreement/contract is concluded in the name of God, by Divine Mercy comfort and convenience is granted to servants of God, and as a result of this, the people will find peace and comfort, and go towards it quickly. Therefore, there is no place for corruption, betrayal, and deceit in contracts and treaties [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 53.