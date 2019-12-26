Completion of renovating northern minaret of Imam Ali (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali Network: The Holy Shrine of the Commander of the Faithful (PBUH) has announced the completion of advanced stages of the project of renovating and re-gilding the northern minaret of the Imam Ali shrine.

The official responsible for the project, member of the Board of Directors of the Holy Shrine, Fateh Al-Kirmani said in a statement to the (News Center): “The technical staff began at first by numbering the golden plates to be returned according to their numbers to their same location, in conjunction with painting the minaret with carbon fibers that are resistant to weather conditions.”

Al-Kirmani continued, “The next stage is the arrival of the copper pieces to the specialized mechanical workshop for the extraction, filtering and maintenance of gold before transferring them to the paint workshop to repaint them again.”

“The percentage of achievement in the work of renovating the various golden tiles reached (70%), and (80%) for the work below the minaret, and we can collectively say that the percentage reached (50%) of what the gilding project has reached,” he said further.