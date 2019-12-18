Al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine participates in UNESCO Conference for Arab region

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel : The Library and House of Manuscripts of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine participated in the activities of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) conference, held in the Qatari capital marked with: (Supporting the preservation of documentary heritage in the Arab region) in cooperation with the Qatar National Library, where UNESCO sent a special invitation paid Costs for the Library of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, to present its experience in preserving documentary heritage in Iraq.

On this participation, Mr. Ammar Hussein Al-Jawad spoke to us: “Our participation in this conference was in response to a special invitation addressed to us by (UNESCO), to present our experience in preserving documentary heritage in Iraq, and this invitation was in the wake of our recent research participation in the World Library and Information Conference (WLIC2019), which was held last August in Athens – Greece.



Al-Jawad added: “The participation was through the presentation of a number of projects and precautionary measures taken by the Library of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine to reduce the risk of disasters, whether natural or human, referring to the Iraqi scientific production conservation project that is managed by the Library of the Holy Shrine and the role of this project in preserving scientific Iraqi products. As we discussed the centers affiliated to the library of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine and its role in facing the dangers and crises in documentary heritage, in addition to providing many services that would preserve documentary heritage in Iraq, such as restoration of manuscripts and rare books in addition to the digitization of manuscripts and old documents, as well as providing a large number of workshops and training sessions to the Iraqi government institutions and non-governmental organizations interested in preserving the heritage, and all of these services are provided free of charge. ”



On the activities of the conference, Mr. Laith Lutfi, director of the Manuscript Restoration Center of the Library of the Holy Shrine, spoke to the al-Kafeel Network, saying: “A large number of experts and specialists from Arab and other countries participated in the conference to exchange experiences regarding the current situation and the problems and challenges that exist in the field of documentary heritage conservation in the world. The manuscripts restoration Center affiliated with the Holy Shrine was presented to the Specialists who were present at the conference, introducing the Center’s role in preserving and maintaining documentary heritage, and its efforts to raise awareness and build capacities to protect documentary heritage. ”

Lotfi added: “Several meetings were held with various personalities from different countries of the world, on the possibility of joint cooperation in order to preserve documentary heritage in the region.”