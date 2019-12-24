Muslim tourists face Halal food challenges in South Korea

SHAFAQNA- Muslim tourists face challenges in South Korea even as country focuses efforts on attracting them.

Going for an afternoon walk around a park in South Korea’s second-largest city Busan, Indonesian tourist Rati and her two Muslim friends said they were almost starving for failing to find halal-certified food, Channel News Asia reported.

Finding a space to pray however, proved more difficult for the travelers. They wanted to go to the only mosque in Busan, but found that it was inconveniently located, about an hour away from the tourist spots they were visiting.

According to the Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) website, Muslim tourists from Asia and Oceania are a “focus area”. The website also has a page dedicated to information for Muslims, which lists Muslim-friendly restaurants and prayer rooms, acknowledging that “it is not easy for Muslim travelers to find appropriate food or prayer rooms in a non-Islamic country”.

The KTO also said it is doing its best to make the country a Muslim-friendly destination.

Yonhap quoted the KTO in reporting that more than 500,000 Muslim tourists visited the nation in the first half of this year, a 9.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. If this trend continues, the number of Muslim tourists is expected to top 1 million this year, the state-run tourism agency said.

Imam at Seoul’s Korea Muslim Federation Abdul Rahman Lee told CNA that although it is still a challenge for Muslim tourists to get halal food, many changes have taken place in the last four years to make Seoul more Muslim-friendly.

Some Muslims, however, believe that restaurants in Seoul are becoming more aware of Muslims.

“Some restaurants serve halal meat even though they are not halal-certified,” Lailatul Husna, a Malaysian studying in Korea said, according to About Islam.

According to the Korea Muslim Federation (KMF), established in 1967, there are about 120,000 to 130,000 Muslims living in South Korea, both natives and foreigners.