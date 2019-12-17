Date :Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 | Time : 10:40 |ID: 126928 | Print

What is the ruling when remaining silent can strengthen oppression? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about remaining silent against oppression.

Question: Is it allowed to remain silent when it can strengthen or approve oppression?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever the silence by Islamic scholars or others can strengthen or approve the oppressor or (the oppressor) can find the courage to carry out other Moharramat (forbidden acts); it is Wajib to express the truth and disapprove the unjust, even if it has no immediate effect.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *