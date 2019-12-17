https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2019-12-17 10:40:402019-12-17 10:40:40What is the ruling when remaining silent can strengthen oppression? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling when remaining silent can strengthen oppression? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about remaining silent against oppression.
Question: Is it allowed to remain silent when it can strengthen or approve oppression?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever the silence by Islamic scholars or others can strengthen or approve the oppressor or (the oppressor) can find the courage to carry out other Moharramat (forbidden acts); it is Wajib to express the truth and disapprove the unjust, even if it has no immediate effect.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
