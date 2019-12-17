Date :Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 | Time : 10:45 |ID: 126931 | Print

What is the right way of attaining success in life?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who recommended to his followers:

  1. Do not be ignorant of yourself, because the one, who does not know himself/herself, does not know anything.
  2. The one who achieves to know himself/herself, has attained the biggest victory.
  3. The greatest of wisdom is to know oneself; therefore, if anyone knows himself/herself is wise and whoever does not know himself/herself is misled.
  4. Whoever knows his/her own soul, has made Jihad against it, and whoever does not know it, left it to its own devices [1].

