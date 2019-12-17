https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/alii.jpg 187 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2019-12-17 10:45:172019-12-17 10:45:17What is the right way of attaining success in life?
What is the right way of attaining success in life?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who recommended to his followers:
- Do not be ignorant of yourself, because the one, who does not know himself/herself, does not know anything.
- The one who achieves to know himself/herself, has attained the biggest victory.
- The greatest of wisdom is to know oneself; therefore, if anyone knows himself/herself is wise and whoever does not know himself/herself is misled.
- Whoever knows his/her own soul, has made Jihad against it, and whoever does not know it, left it to its own devices [1].
[1] Mizanul Hekmah, Vol. 8, Page 3567.
