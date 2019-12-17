What is the right way of attaining success in life? / SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who recommended to his followers: Do not be ignorant of yourself, because the one, who does not know himself/herself, does not know anything. The one who achieves to know himself/herself, has attained the biggest victory. The greatest of wisdom is to know oneself; therefore, if anyone knows himself/herself is wise and whoever does not know himself/herself is misled. Whoever knows his/her own soul, has made Jihad against it, and whoever does not know it, left it to its own devices [1]. [1] Mizanul Hekmah, Vol. 8, Page 3567.

