Muslim youth in Malaysia urge to help counter Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- “Muslim youth should use social media platforms with wisdom with a view to playing a more active role in overcoming Islamophobia”, said Bersatu Youth executive council member in Malaysia, Muhammad Muzzammil Ismail.

He underscored the importance for them to portray a positive image of Islam, according to malaysiakini.

“They should be more active in communicating with others, embrace diversity and most importantly, do not try to be invisible when faced with issues, but try to solve them with hikmah (wisdom),” he told Bernama ahead of the Youth Kuala Lumpur (KL) Summit 2019 scheduled for Dec 17 and 18.

Muhammad Muzzammil said intercultural learning among young people around the world would help in conveying the true teachings of Islam as a religion of peace.

The Youth KL Summit is a prelude to the KL Summit 2019 from Dec 18 to 21 to be chaired by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad last month said a new summit bringing together Islamic leaders, scholars and clerics would propose solutions to the many problems facing the world’s 1.7 billion Muslims, including rising Islamophobia, scmp told.

Muhammad Muzzammil’s involvement at the Youth KL Summit is expected to focus on technology and sustainable development.

He also said that Muslim countries should continue to champion education and innovation to be on par with developed nations.

“True progress is when we, Muslim countries, attain advancements consistent with Islamic values and teachings,” he said.

“We want our youth to escape from the previously closed and insular cycle of education and embrace an ‘open education’ concept. We want our youth to get global exposure and access to the best education opportunities globally,” he said.