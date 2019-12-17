Date :Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 | Time : 23:40 |ID: 126953 | Print

Meeting of Iran’s FM Zarif & UN Deputy Secretary-General

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: UN Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peace Rosemary DiCarlo had a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif .

DiCarlo met Zarif on the sidelines of Doha Forum in the Qatari capital today.

The Iranian foreign minister also earlier today met with the Elders Group, a group of former secretaries-general and senior UN officials, outlining Iran’s goals for the Hormuz Peace Endeavor.

He met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al-Thani this morning, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

Zarif also spoke yesterday with the Polish foreign minister and Iraqi National Security Adviser Falih al-Fayyadh.

