Date :Wednesday, December 18th, 2019

Dates of Quran Contest for Shia Muslims in Saudi Arabia Announced

The Joint Quranic Council of Saudi Arabia’s Shia-dominated provinces of Qatif and Dammam announced the dates of the next edition of its Quran competition.

According to Qaaf news agency, different stages of the competition will be held in the next two months.

The council said the preliminary stage in the category of Quran memorization will be organized on January 23-24, 2020 and the final on February 20.

In Tajweed and Tarteel recitation, the preliminary round is slated for January 30-31 and the final for February 21.

According to the council, the awarding ceremony will be held on Friday, February 28.

The council, made up of 20 Quranic committees and institutes, organizes the competition annually.

