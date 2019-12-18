https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/imam-sajjad2.jpg 225 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2019-12-18 10:36:592019-12-18 10:36:59Which sins cause the victory of the enemies?
Which sins cause the victory of the enemies?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sajjad (AS) who said: The sins which cause the victory of the enemies are: Oppress others openly, committing sins in front of everyone, consider Haram as Halal, disobey the requests of good and righteous people, and obey bad and corrupt people [1].
[1] Ma’aniyul Akhbaar, Page 270.
