Date :Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 | Time : 10:36 |ID: 126999 | Print

Which sins cause the victory of the enemies?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sajjad (AS) who said: The sins which cause the victory of the enemies are: Oppress others openly, committing sins in front of everyone, consider Haram as Halal, disobey the requests of good and righteous people, and obey bad and corrupt people [1].

[1] Ma’aniyul Akhbaar, Page 270.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *