Muslims fear marginalization: India top court refuses to stop citizenship law’s implementation

SHAFAQNA- Protests against India’s new citizenship law have spread across the country as 200 million Muslims fear the legislation is part of the Hindu nationalist government’s agenda to marginalise them. Critics say Narendra Modi’s Citizenship Amendment Act has declared war on Muslims.

What can be the reason for India’s Muslims, who have been subjected to various forms of increased discrimination and harassment since the Hindu chauvinist government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leader Narendra Modi came to power in May 2014, finally coming out in large numbers to protest in different parts of the country?

The immediate catalyst for these protests is the changes to the citizenship law which have just been introduced by the BJP government, theasiadialogue told.

The law grants citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries in what opponents say is part of Modi’s Hindu-nationalist masterplan. The new law will make it more difficult for Muslim migrants to get Indian citizenship. And critics are worried it might pave the way for nationwide citizenship tests, stripping the rights of Muslims who have lived in India for generations.

And when Modi backed the passage of a controversial new citizenship law, protests broke out across India. Since the law passed through both houses of Parliament last week, demonstrations have swept university campuses in at least nine states, CNN reported.

On December 15, more than 100 students were injured and dozens arrested after police stormed New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), located 130km (81 miles) from the capital, to disperse the protests against the contentious law.

Intense protests against a divisive Indian citizenship law that excludes Muslims have spread to university campuses across the country, fuelled by a brutal police crackdown on a demonstration in Delhi at the weekend.

Anti-riot police also subjected students marching at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to alleged brutality, reportedly firing teargas into crowds and arresting dozens, theguardian reported.

The prime minister was adamant that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed last week, would not affect Indian nationals, including Muslims, thestar mentioned. But, Rights groups and a Muslim political party have challenged the law in Supreme Court.

A week after a controversial new citizenship law was passed by parliament, which has been accused of openly discriminating against Muslims, protests across the country showed no sign of abating. Authorities have imposed an emergency law banning large gatherings in parts of India’s capital, Delhi, as nationwide protests escalated, injuring police and demonstrators.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves said the law “clearly violates Article 14 of our constitution which speaks of equality for all people irrespective of religion”.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act leaves out 500,000 Muslims and allows regularisation of roughly three times that number of Hindus and other communities,” he said.

“Non-Muslims can come in, they can be regularised in India as citizens and Muslims similarly situated will probably be put in detention centres and incarcerated.”

Opponents say the law – similar to US President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban – goes against the spirit of India’s secular constitution and, it is part of an effort to tear at the fabric of India’s secular identity.