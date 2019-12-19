Disposable sterile Hijabs for Muslim doctors in UK

After grueling hours on the wards, where she had been wearing a traditional hijab, she became concerned with the risk of infection to patients.

A hospital trust is the first in the UK to give female Muslim doctors and medical staff disposal HIJABS to wear to avoid germs being passed to patients.

Junior doctor Farah Roslan had the idea while undergoing her training at the Royal Derby Hospital.

Ms Roslan, who is originally from Malaysia, looked to her home country for ideas of how to implement her plan for a disposable sterile headscarf.

She created a design and used fabrics that maintained a balance between showing respect to her faith and being able to perform in her work.

She said: “I’d been using the same headscarf all day which obviously wasn’t clean and ideal.

“I didn’t feel comfortable taking it off and I was pulled out of the theater, respectfully, due to infection control.

“A middle ground had to be found between dress code due to faith and the passion of being in the operating theater.

I am so happy my vision has become a reality and that these headscarves are now available for all of the staff.

“I’m really happy and looking forward to seeing if we can endorse this nationally.”