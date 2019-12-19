Al-Hikma: Regional and international parties should respect Iraqi sovereignty

SHAFAQNA – In a statement issued on Monday, Iraq National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) emphasized the need for making decision inside Iraq to overcome crisis in this country and called on Iraq’s national leaders to fulfill the demands of the nation.

The statement reads:

We’ve got some unfortunate news and comments from some news agencies and sites based on that some Iraqi parties and factions have called on non-Iraqi foreigners to interference in Iraq’s internal affairs and participate in national decisions, such as seeking help to resolve the current crisis in the country to get out of the dilemma of the current protests in Baghdad and other provinces.

While we reject these expressions and claims, emphasize that the Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement demands the decision-making to be a national process, and we call on international and regional foreign parties to step on the right principles of mutual respect and respect to Iraq’s sovereignty so that Iraqis to make the right decisions based on the principles of their constitution, customs and political principles, because the people of this land are better able to make decisions and reform their affairs with their genuine desire without interfering of others.

In this regard, we emphasize on respect for good neighborly relations, mutual interests between Iraq and the countries of the region and the world, and preserve the sovereignty and stability and security of the country, and sincerely hope that the Iraq’s national leaders will be able to pass the country’s crisis towards real reform and fulfill the wishes of the people.

This text is originally published by Al-Forat News and Shafaqna Farsi and translated by Shafaqna English.