Rouhani and Erdogan discuss developments in Syria

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who is in Malaysia for the Kuala Lumpur Summit, met Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

Rouhani and Erdoğan discussed regional issues, especially the developments in Syria, and stressed cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Astana Process, according to Iranian President website.

Expressing concerns over the continuation of the United States’ presence in Syria and their efforts to dominate the country’s oil wells, Rouhani also called for more cooperation of Iran and Turkey with the Syrian government.

He also went on to call for cooperation with the Syrian government in the attempt to drive terrorist groups out of Idlib and promote peace in the country, Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey also discussed the latest state of bilateral relations between the two countries and the development and deepening of relations in all fields, especially energy, transportation, industry, trade and banking.

The two presidents also agreed to have their special representatives pursue and implement the agreements made at the meeting and those made by the joint economic commission of the two countries.

The Supreme Council of Cooperation under the presidency of the two Presidents and members of the cabinets of the two countries were also agreed to be held in Tehran earlier next year.

Earlier this meeting, President Rouhani also met and held talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for enhancing bilateral ties, Mehr News reported.