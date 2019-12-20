Is it allowed to use the income of each year only until the end of that Khoms year? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Khoms year.

Question: Is it allowed to use the income of each year only until the end of that Khoms year, or can this income be used for life expenses for some days after the end of Khoms year and before paying for Khoms for that year?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem to use from the income of the year for two to three days after the end of the Khoms year.

Source: khamenei.ir