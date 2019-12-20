Date :Friday, December 20th, 2019 | Time : 10:43 |ID: 127103 | Print

What is the best advice for a good life?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: I asked the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) to advise me, and he said: Say, my God is only Allah (SWT); and then persevere and persist on your saying. And then, the Prophet (PBUH) added: Then say, I have no success except from God, and I rely (only) on God, and I go fast towards God. Then, the Prophet (PBUH) said: Highly pleasant be to you, your knowledge, o’ Abal Hassan. Certainly, (with this advice) you drank the whole knowledge, and the knowledge has been poured in your body [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 40, Page 175.

