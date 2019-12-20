The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Adoption of an Electoral Law that does not Meet People’s Demands will not Help to Overcome Iraq Crisis

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani in a statement on Friday pointed to some important and new issues about recent events in Iraq.

The Supreme Religious Authority said in a statement: “There is no justification for the closure of government offices and educational institutions.”

He also called for early elections to be held after drafting a fair law, saying “Adoption of an election law that does not meet the people’s demands will not help to overcome the crisis”.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani also called for the formation of a government free from any controversy to hold early elections based on a fair law under the supervision of an independent commission.

The full text of this statement is as follows:

In the name of God the most Compassionate, the most Merciful

The country is still suffering from a difficult and worrying situation, and various groups of citizens still continue to participate in peaceful reformist demonstrations, while some of those active people in the demonstrations are subject to assassination, kidnapping and threats. Many government offices and educational institutions are closed without any justification, and some citizens’ properties are subject to fire and destruction, and also many complain of government authority’ weakness and some people’s rebellion against citizens and the laws and regulations of public life in the country.

We mentioned in the previous sermon that only people are the source of governments and they receive their legitimacy only from people, as it has been also mentioned in the constitution. So the nearest and most peaceful way to overcome the current crisis and prevent it from going into the unknown direction, chaos, and God forbid, to internal conflict, is respect to the people by holding early elections after drafting a fair law and formation of an independent commission to implement it and to establish a strategy of active oversight on all its performance processes so that it can encourage them to trust in the electoral process again.

But the important point is that the adoption of the electoral law has been hampered up to now and disagreements have arisen over some of its key constituents.

On this basis, here again, we emphasize the need to speed up the adoption of this law according to the voters’ demands in a way that bring them closer to their representatives and to respect voters’ dignity and do not allow the authority to divert their votes. Adoption of a law which does not meet such attributes will not be helpful to overcome the current crisis.

If the electoral law is adopted in an acceptable manner, it will be up to the elite intellectuals and competent national people who are interested in political work to organize their ranks and consciously and deliberately provide their plans for the progress of the country and resolve its most critical problems within the framework of the practical programs in order to be able to present it to the voters at the time of the election. Also it raises the awareness for a competition that is not based on the candidates’ regional, tribal and religious affiliations but is based on eligibility, competence and presentation of better plans for the future of the country. Hoping that the next House of Representatives and its resulting government will play a desirable role in implementing the reforms needed to get rid of the effects of corruption, rationing, and lack of social justice in the former period of times.

In the end, we hope that the delay in the formation of a new government that should be a government with no controversy, responsive to the requirements of the current stage, able to restore the authority of the government, calm the situation down and hold the upcoming elections in a peaceful environment free from the adverse effects of property, illegal weapons and foreign interference, will not last.

