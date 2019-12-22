Far-right groups in Sweden spew anti-Muslim hate online

SHAFAQNA- Far right groups in Sweden are spewing hatred online by asking people to set Mosques on fire and slaughter Muslims.

Expo magazine managed to document the correspondence of 11 different closed groups used by far right groups which were followed by 44,000 people — and even included comments by members of the Sweden Democrats party known for its anti-migration rhetoric. The posts in these groups mostly called for killing Muslims in Sweden, torching Mosques and spraying worshippers inside with bullets, aa told.

Psychologist Katie Cohen said the language used in these groups resembled the rhetoric used by the Nazis during World War II and perpetrators of the Rwanda Genocide. Cohen said such comments could radicalize some people into committing acts of violence, however, it did not necessarily mean that all members of these groups would turn violent, muslimnews reported.

Mikail Yuksel, a Turkish-born politician who founded the Party of Different Colors in Sweden, said the report was concerning and said racists have started to be more organized through internet. To understand why support for anti-immigrant policies is on the increase in Sweden, we need to think about Muslim demands for parity within the country.

In this context, the Adhan (Muslim call to prayer) is best understood as a practice, not merely as an expression, and as all practices it forms a part of a certain way of life. The real question is whether or not other, non-Swedish, forms of life should be allowed in Swedish society. To this question all Swedish politicians, currently give a negative answer, tandfonline mentioned.