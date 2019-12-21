KL Summit: A TV channel proposed to combat Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- “Muslim scientists and activists must rise and position themselves on the frontline of global events such as dialogues and debates to defend the Islamic community around the world,” Malaysian Foreign Minister said.

He spoke during an event which is one of the four plenary sessions held in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur Summit, which is being attended by delegates from 56 Islamic countries.

With regard to many pertinent issues, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the voice of the Muslims was being suppressed. “We need to stand up, master the subject and lead the debate as now, on many occasions, we are not well-represented when it comes to issues relating to democracy and human rights”.

“Therefore, Muslim scientists and activists should participate in dialogues to defend Islam and its teachings,” he told reporters after attending a plenary session on “Preservation of National Identity” on Friday.

Saifuddin said it was also crucial for Muslims living in non-Muslim countries to preserve their identity, nst reported.

“It is tough for Muslims who live in the non-Muslim world to protect their identity and the situation will be even harder when a Muslim is a migrant or a refugee.”

On the proposed TV channel to combat Islamophobia, he said the initiative by Malayisa, Turkey and Pakistan was already in the pipeline and urged Muslim nations to work together to provide quality content.