UN chief urges all to bring the global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration to life

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: On the occasion of the International Migration Day, 18 December 2019, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message called on leaders and people everywhere to bring the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration to life, so that migration works for all.

According to the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran on Wednesday, the full text of his message reads:

Migrants are integral members of society, contributing to mutual understanding and sustainable development in communities of both origin and destination.

Safe, orderly and regular migration is in the interest of all. And national priorities on migration are best achieved through international cooperation.

All migrants are entitled to equal protection of all their human rights.

These principles are enshrined in the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

Yet, we often hear narratives around migrants that are harmful and false.

And we often witness migrants facing unspeakable hardship as a result of policies shaped more by fear than by fact.

On this International Day, I urge leaders and people everywhere to bring the Global Compact to life, so that migration works for all.

