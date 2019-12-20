Russia blames US for ISIL terrorists’ transfer to Afghanistan

There is ample evidence showing that the United States is behind the transfer of ISIL terrorists to Afghanistan, Nikolai Patrushev told the second session of Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan underway in Tehran.

According to the latest estimates, between 2500 to 4000 ISIL forces are now present in Afghanistan, he added.

He went on to say that terrorists in Afghanistan annually earn some $600 million through producing and selling illegal drugs and this is among their main sources of revenue.

After some 18 years from US presence in Afghanistan, instability, and insecurity have increased in the country and innocent civilians are still being killed, Patrushev said.

The United States has no plan for pulling its forces out of Afghanistan and it seems that differences among Americans leaders have created confusion on this issue, he added.

Talks between Washington and the Taliban do not have any beneficial influence, he said, noting that direct talks between the legitimate Afghan government and the Taliban should be pursued to solve the current situation in the country.

The Regional Security Dialogue kicked off in Tehran on Wednesday, with a focus on Afghanistan and a comprehensive fight against various forms of terrorism in that country.

The national security advisers and secretaries of Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are taking part in the session.

The first session of Regional Security Dialogue was held in October last year, with the participation of Iran, Russia, China, India, and Afghanistan. The session focused on increasing coordination among regional countries in the fight against Takfiri terrorism.