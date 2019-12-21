First Muslim councillor and Glasgow politician dies at age of 93

Mr Maan was elected as a Glasgow councillor for Labour in 1970, having moved to the city from Pakistan in 1953.

He was a founding member of organisations including the Muslim Council of Scotland and was described as a “trailblazer” in the Scottish Muslim community.

A spokeswoman for the Muslim Council of Scotland said: "Bashir Maan CBE was a founding member of the Muslim Council of Scotland. He challenged racism, was a positive force for change in Scottish civic society and leaves a legacy that will benefit us for generations.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Very sorry to hear this. Bashir Maan was a trailblazer and role model in the Scottish Muslim community.

Above all he was a thoroughly decent man – although we were in different parties he was a source of good advice to me in my early days in politics. My condolences to his family.”