A scientific agreement between the Holy Shrine of Imam and the al-Qadisyah University

The Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) received a scientific delegation consisted of university professors from the Faculty of Archeology and the Museum of Antiquities and Arts. The aim of this visitation is to sign an agreement to develop the field of researches and studies and to hold workshops to benefit from the manuscripts and ruins of the Holy Shrine.

“This visitation aims at consolidating bilateral cooperation between the Holy Shrine and the Iraqi universities. We took the delegation round the landmarks and archeological sites of the Holy Shrine as well as the library of the Holy Shrine,” said Ali al-Aamiri, head of the Public Relations Department.

The head of the Museum of Antiquities and Arts, Dr. Shaimaa Jassim, said in a statement to the News Center of the Holy Shrine, “We are making strenuous efforts to develop the scientific research and that’s why we signed an agreement with the Holy Shrine. We will hold workshops and seminars on maintaining and reviving manuscripts and ruins.”

“Our goal is to enhance scientific cooperation through the field and scientific visitations of the students of the Faculty of Archeology to view the scientific development in the library of the Holy Shrine let alone the antiquities of the Museum of the Holy Shrine,” said Dr. Ahmed Laftah, a member of the delegation.