The Quranic teachings and instructions about parents

SHAFAQNA – In the Quranic teachings, the place (position, status) of parents has been set after God; and Allah (SWT) ordered after worshipping God, children must be kind to their parents and respect them; as mentioned in Ayah 83 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Ayah 36 of Surah An-Nisa, Ayah 151 of Surah Al-An’am, Ayah 14 of Surah Luqman, and Ayah 23 of Surah Al-Isra. For example in Ayah 23 of Surah Al-Isra, Allah (SWT) said: “Your God has commanded that you must worship none but Allah (SWT), and that you must be kind to your parents. If either of them or both of them reach old age with you, say no words that show impatience with them, and do not be harsh with them, but speak to them respectfully.”