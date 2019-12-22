The spiritual father of Italian Shias passed away

SHAFAQNA- Luigi (Amar) Demartino, the spiritual father of the Italian Shias, passed away at the age of 82 on December 20, 2019.

Luigi (Ammar) Demartino, was very popular among Italian Shias and Sunnis, and all knew him by his Islamic name, “Ammar”.

Ammar, known as the first Italian Shia who converted to Shia religion in the year 1982, was an intermediary of Grace for the Italian Shias who converted to Shia Islam and they regarded him as their spiritual father.

Ammar played an influential role among the Italian Shias by establishing the first Shia Center called “the Islamic Association of Ahl al-Bayt (AS)” in Naples, and by publishing the “Il Puro Islam” magazine, which he did not stop publishing despite his caducity in recent years. He played an important role in promoting Shia doctrines and acquainting Italians with Shia Islam.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.