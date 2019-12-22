Date :Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 | Time : 09:17 |ID: 127228 | Print

Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine: Visit of a delegation of Chinese engineers

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali (AS) Network: The Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine was visited by a group of engineers coming from the Popular Republic of China.

The employees of the Public Relations and the Media Departments accompanied them and took them round the archeological sites and landmarks of the Holy Shrine.

The delegation expressed their liking to what they saw in the Holy Shrine.

It is noteworthy that program of this delegation is to visit the landmarks and archaeological sites of the holy shrines in Iraq.

Read more from SHAFAQNA: 

Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine visited by a group of scholars from different religions

Secretary General of Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine receives the Head of the Iranian Judiciary

Christian delegation visits Imam Ali Holy Shrine

Imam Ali’s (A.S.) Shrine visited by Muslim clerics from the Republic of Sierra Leone

You might also like
Iran, Iraq referred to brotherly and developing relations
France offers to mediate between Baghdad and Kurds
The theatrics of President Donald Trump: Let’s take the oil he says
Iraq PM orders inquiry into death of dozens of protesters in recent clashes
Thousands flee Iraq's Mosul as battle edges into Old City
Iraq, Karbala, Ashura Karbala: Three Days of Mourning after Stampede Deaths
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *