Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine: Visit of a delegation of Chinese engineers
SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali (AS) Network: The Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine was visited by a group of engineers coming from the Popular Republic of China.
The employees of the Public Relations and the Media Departments accompanied them and took them round the archeological sites and landmarks of the Holy Shrine.
The delegation expressed their liking to what they saw in the Holy Shrine.
It is noteworthy that program of this delegation is to visit the landmarks and archaeological sites of the holy shrines in Iraq.
