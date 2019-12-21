The mechanism of writing the second Friday’s sermon of Karbala revealed

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The mechanism of writing the second sermon for the blessed Friday prayers delivered at the Holy Shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), which is often focused on what the Iraqi people live, has been revealed by the representative of the supreme religious authority and the Senior Official of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi.

Sayed Al-Safi said in a television interview seen by the AL-Kafeel Global Network: “The content of the second sermon for Friday prayers will is in two ways, sometimes there is a text written by His Eminence, Sayed. al-Sistani due to the seriousness of the issue, and sometimes there are broad lines that His Eminence indicates.”

Noting: “The second sermon generally requires permission from his eminence, or he provides himself the text.” He pointed out: “The fatwa of the sufficient duty of Jihad was in the text of His Eminence, as well as the sermon of victory and the sermon related to the events of Kurdistan as well as administrative reforms. These sermons can be found on the website of His Eminence’s Office.

It is noteworthy that the second sermon of the Friday prayers, which is held in the Holy Shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), contains sensitive political issues, reforms, and social directives, which are alternately delivered by His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi and His Eminence Sheikh Abdel-Mahdi Al-Karbalai.