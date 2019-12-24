Medicine factory to supply Iraq with affordable medications

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hossein Network | By Hussain Hamid Elmoosewi: The continuation of a medicine factory project was announced by Khairat EsSebtain Company, affiliated with the Imam Hussain Shrine. The factory is being implemented in the holy city of Kerbela.

Company’s manager and deputy Secretary-General of the Imam Hussain Shrine Hasan Elabayechy said, “The project is deemed to be the first core to produce medicine in the city of Kerbela in collaboration with specialists.”

Elabayechy added that the area of the project is 20,000m2, and the factory is being implemented in accordance with the highest international construction standards, noting that it will hopefully be complete in the next three years.

He clarified that the factory will produce more than 200 types of medications — it is going to supply Iraq with local medications; that their drugs are made by the world’s best manufacturers, in order to ease the burden on the Iraqi people. In addition, he said, that the factory will employ labor.

