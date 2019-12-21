The flag of the Holy Dome of al-Abbas’s (p) shrine delivered to flags’ Museum at the Kufa University

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The flag of the holy dome of the Sanctuary of the Master Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), the black and the red ones, has been delivered by a delegation from the University Relations Division of the Public Relations Department of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine delivered to the Flags’ Museum at the University of Kufa, after the mentioned museum directed a request for the holy shrine in this regard.

The delegation reviewed the most important cultural activities established by the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine in the field of Iraqi universities, and its continuous support in hosting scientific conferences that serve the community, and the presentation of university activities that serve the student segment. The delegation extended its congratulations to the University’s president; Prof. Dr. Yaser Laftah Hassoon on his assumption of the position of President of the Kufa University.

For his part, the President of the University expressed his full readiness to cooperate with the Holy Shrine in the establishment of programs and activities organized by the Holy Shrine represented by the Division of University Relations.

This initiative comes within the permanent endeavor of the Division of University Relations in the Department of Public Relations, to build bridges of communication between the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine and the Iraqi universities and institutes.