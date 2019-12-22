https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/5dfbfcdc83ef4.jpg 620 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2019-12-22 09:35:312019-12-22 11:10:38Some photos that put the Arbaeen Pilgrimage on UNESCO Representative List
Some photos that put the Arbaeen Pilgrimage on UNESCO Representative List
SHAFAQNA- Imam Hossain (AS) Network: These photos and others helped Arbaeen Pilgrimage be on UNESCO Representative List.
The Photographs are taken by : Hesenain EshShershahi
Read more from SHAFAQNA:
Arbaeen hospitality, provision of services gets UNESCO heritage status
A global narration of peace pilgrimage in Austria: from Karbala to Santiago de Compostela + Photos
Pakistani minister appreciates AQR’s performance and services
Arbaeen 2020: Deadline of an important project in Imam Husayn’s (A.S) Holy Shrine
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!