Against India’s citizenship law, thousands protested outside of Delhi mosque+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: On Friday December 20, in order to protest against the controversial citizenship law, thousands gathered outside of a major mosque in the Indian capital of New Delhi, as authorities stepped up efforts to crack down on growing protests across the country.

Authorities have shut down the internet in parts of northern India and imposed curfews in a southern city after two people died in clashes between police and protesters.

Protests heated up outside of Jama Masjid, one of the largest in the country, just after Friday prayers, as people chanted and waved Indian national flags. Police had noticeably beefed up security around the area just before prayers.

The new law makes it easier for people from non-Muslim minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship. Critics say the exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory, and the award of citizenship based on religion undermines India’s secular constitution.