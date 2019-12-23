Largest autism center in Iraq to be created by Imam Hussain (A.S) Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain (AS) Network| by Mustafa Ahmed Bahidh: The works continue by the Department of Strategic Projects at the Imam Hussain (AS) Shrine in building the largest autism center in Iraq.

This project: Imam Hussain (AS) Autism Center, is located on Baghdad-Karbala road.

Head of the department Engr. Muntedher Jebbar Elmoossewi said: “Working to complete this project is increasingly continuous, and 90% of it has been completed.” Elmoossewi added that the project includes 70 classrooms and an auditorium, in addition to sports halls, a restaurant, a hall for talent show, a physiotherapy pool, and a speech-therapy room. He indicated that the center is expected to open in the middle of 2020.