https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/quran3.jpg 220 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2019-12-22 11:00:092019-12-22 11:00:09The main point of Ayah 56 of Surah Al-Qasas and Ayah 99 of Surah Al-Yunus
The main point of Ayah 56 of Surah Al-Qasas and Ayah 99 of Surah Al-Yunus
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Consider the religion of God for Allah (SWT), not for the people. Do not quarrel with people about your religion because arguing causes the illness of the hearts. Allah (SWT) said to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH): You cannot guide whoever you like, rather God guides whoever God wants; as mentioned in Ayah 56 of Surah Al-Qasas. Allah (SWT) also said: Do you want to force people to become believers? As mentioned in Ayah 99 of Surah Al-Yunus. Leave people, because you have been educated by the Prophet of Allah (SWT). Beware that whenever God wishes and sees it necessary for that person to enter the religion, that person enters quickly [1].
[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 3, Page 302.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!