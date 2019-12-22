The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s condolence message on the passing away of Ayatollah Khalkhali

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani in a message expressed his condolences on the passing away of Ayatollah Khalkhali.

The full text of the message is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

“To Allah (SWT) we belong and to God we shall return”

The news of the passing away of our honorable scholar, the Grand Ayatollah Haj Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Mousavi Khalkhali (May his grave be blessed), saddened us. The death of that honorable man who spent many years of his blissful life to work in the field of religion, especially in the compilation of religious books and teaching and training theologues, is a great loss.

I would like to express my deep condolences to the Seminaries, especially the Sacred Seminary of the holy city of Mashhad, and to the honorable children and other respected family members of that blessed deceased, and I pray God the Almighty to grant him high status; and for his survivors I request great patience and reward.

There is no power except the power of Allah (SWT)

Rabi’ al-Thani 25th, 1441 AH