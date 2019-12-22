https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/download-5.jpg 168 301 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2019-12-22 16:39:202019-12-22 16:39:20Video: Algeria's protesters against new president, reject his offer of dialogue
Video: Algeria’s protesters against new president, reject his offer of dialogue
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Many people flood the streets of Algiers on the 44th consecutive Friday of anti-government protests, a day after establishment insider Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in following his victory in last week’s presidential election.
