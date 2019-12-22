Video: Algeria’s protesters against new president, reject his offer of dialogue

Date :Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 | Time : 16:39 |ID: 127381 | Print

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Many people flood the streets of Algiers on the 44th consecutive Friday of anti-government protests, a day after establishment insider Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in following his victory in last week’s presidential election.

