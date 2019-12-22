https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/3325942.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2019-12-22 23:31:552019-12-22 23:31:55Video: In solidarity with prisoners in occupied lands’ prisons, hundreds made a human chain in Ramallah
Video: In solidarity with prisoners in occupied lands’ prisons, hundreds made a human chain in Ramallah
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: On Saturday afternoon, in solidarity with the prisoners inside the occupied lands’ prisons, hundreds of Palestinian human rights activists and representatives of civil society participated in a human chain in the center of Ramallah.
