Video: In solidarity with prisoners in occupied lands’ prisons, hundreds made a human chain in Ramallah

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: On Saturday afternoon, in solidarity with the prisoners inside the occupied lands’ prisons, hundreds of Palestinian human rights activists and representatives of civil society participated in a human chain in the center of Ramallah.

