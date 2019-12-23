UAE FM’s support of Israel-Arab alliance makes Netanyahu happy

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The article which has been tweeted by the UAE minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation to support an alliance between Arab countries and Israel, received an immediate welcome from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan tweeted a link to a story in The Spectator, a weekly British magazine, titled, “Islam’s reformation: an Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East.”

The article argued that an Israeli-Arab alliance is taking shape in the region and that many Arab figures are currently considering Tel Aviv an important ally against Iran as well as a partner for trade and security.

“A new narrative is emerging in the Middle East. New maps of the Muslim mind are being drawn and old hatreds are on the run,” the article wrote. “Sunni Arab neighbors are changing course.”

It referred to Netanyahu’s visit to Oman in October 2018 and Bahrain’s attempts to normalize ties with Israel.

It further claimed that Israel and many Arab states “were united” in what it called “an uproar” over the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

“Finally, and most intriguingly, Israel is being seen by moderate Arab governments as a trade and security partner as the West sends mixed signals,” the story read.

“There are enough historical and scriptural narratives of Muslim-Jewish fraternity to form the basis for rapprochement,” it added.

Netanyahu responded to the top Emirati diplomat, welcoming close relations between Israel and Arab countries in the region.

Israel has full diplomatic ties with only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, but latest reports suggest Tel Aviv has been working behind the scenes to establish formal contacts with other Arab countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

In October 2018, Israel’s culture and sports minister Miri Regev traveled to the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam judo tournament, where the regime’s anthem was played for the first time.

During the visit, she also toured Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque accompanied by Emirati officials.

Israel has recently been invited to participate at the Expo 2020 in the UAE city of Dubai.