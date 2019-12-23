Yemen: 80,000 kids suffer from persistent trauma & psychological disorders

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights while pointing that tens of thousands of Yemeni minors suffer from persistent trauma and psychological disorders, has warned that the ongoing Saudi-led military onslaught against the impoverished and conflict-ridden Arab country has taken heavy toll on children’s mental wellbeing.

The ministry announced in a report published on Saturday that almost five years of continuous conflict in Yemen have left a devastating impact on the mental health of children, and that 80,000 kids suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other related issues.

The report added that 9,835 civilians, including 800 children, have been paralyzed as a result of direct targeting of their houses and places of residents by Saudi-led military aircraft.

The Yemeni ministry further highlighted that while 24 million and one hundred thousand people are in dire need of assistance, including food, healthcare, water, accommodation and education, more than 70 thousand civilians, who are suffering from conditions that cannot be treated inside Yemen, cannot receive required medication as the Saudi-led coalition does not allow the opening of a humanitarian air bridge from Sana’a International Airport.

The report stated that 8,000 family households in al-Durayhimi city of the western coastal province of Hudaydah urgently need food and medical supplies as they are under siege by the Saudi-led alliance.

The Yemeni ministry concluded by putting the poverty rate at around 85 percent, noting that 65 percent of the Yemeni labor force is unemployed as well.

Yemeni Minister of Public Health and Population Taha al-Mutawakel, citing a new report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), stated on December 12 that 300 Yemeni children suffering from various diseases, including cancer, lose their lives every day.