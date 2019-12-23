How many weak and disingenuous groups of people are in this world? / SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: These people are categorized in four groups. A group which do not engage in corrupt acts because they are weak-spirited, their swords are blunt and they have no financial resources. Another group, are those who have pulled out their swords from their sheaths, and have shown their corruption, have gathered their infantries and cavalries, and they have made themselves ready to kill others. They destroyed the religion for the sake of attaining the world, in order to be either head or commander of a group, or stand up in a rostrum and read sermon. What a bad trade it is when you consider the world as the price for your life, and exchange it with what it is with God. Another group seek the world with deeds of the hereafter, and with worldly deeds they are not seeking spiritual positions of the hereafter. They pretend to be humble, they take small steps out of hypocrisy, and pretend to be like real believers, and choose Divine Cover for their hypocrisy, duplicity, and love of the world. And another group which have been deprived from power through indignity and lack of resources. They pretend to be content and have worn the clothes of ascetics. They have never been true ascetics in any day or night [1]. [1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 32.

